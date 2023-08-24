Slice of heaven with so much potential

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday November 30: 37 Boundary Road, Dubbo:
This exquisite residence effortlessly blends contemporary elegance with comfortable living, creating a captivating home that caters to a modern lifestyle. Boasting an arrangement of four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a spacious shed accompanied by a studio, listing agent Samuel Shooter said that this dwelling was an ideal choice for families and individuals seeking both space and versatility. "Positioned in a sought-after and convenient location, it seamlessly combines seclusion with convenience, offering the best of both worlds," he said. "As you step through the entrance, you are greeted by inviting living spaces adorned with glossy timber floorboards that emanate a cozy and welcoming ambiance."
The open-plan design flawlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen spaces, resulting in a spacious atmosphere that is bathed in natural light. The meticulously designed kitchen is equipped with contemporary amenities including a dishwasher, an induction cooktop, and an electric oven, rendering culinary endeavours a delightful experience.
Each of the four bedrooms is complete with built-in robes and ceiling fans, while the master suite is carpeted for indulgent comfort and features an ensuite with standalone shower and stunning, wood-finish cabinetry.
Samuel said that when you step into the outdoors, the property reveals a haven of leisure, encompassing an expansive covered entertaining area that proves perfect for gatherings with loved ones. "The backyard offers ample space for outdoor activities and gardening ventures, while the standout feature remains the generously sized garage, augmented by an attached studio.
"This space is a haven for the imagination, complete with power supply, heating and cooling, a bathroom, and a kitchenette," he said. "Whether channelling your artistic pursuits, engaging in hobbies, or seeking extra storage, this studio adapts to your needs with ease."
Moreover, the sprawling yard amplifies the allure of the property, boasting a double garage, generous vegetable plots, a quaint orchard, and even a charming chook house. This outdoor haven provides an ideal platform for outdoor enthusiasts and gardening aficionados to create their own paradise.
An additional highlight is the property's approved Council Development Approval for the addition of a duplex at the rear. Comprising two units, each with two bedrooms, along with a media room, this opportunity adds versatility to the property's investment potential.
