Slice of heaven with so much potential

This exquisite residence effortlessly blends contemporary elegance with comfortable living, creating a captivating home that caters to a modern lifestyle. Boasting an arrangement of four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a spacious shed accompanied by a studio, listing agent Samuel Shooter said that this dwelling was an ideal choice for families and individuals seeking both space and versatility. "Positioned in a sought-after and convenient location, it seamlessly combines seclusion with convenience, offering the best of both worlds," he said. "As you step through the entrance, you are greeted by inviting living spaces adorned with glossy timber floorboards that emanate a cozy and welcoming ambiance."

