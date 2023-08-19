Daily Liberal
Western Premier League 2023: Macquarie United defeated Orana Spurs

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 19 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:30am
A determined Macquarie United side has found a way to keep their Western Premier League title hopes alive with a dramatic comeback victory over Orana Spurs on Friday.

