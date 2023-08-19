A determined Macquarie United side has found a way to keep their Western Premier League title hopes alive with a dramatic comeback victory over Orana Spurs on Friday.
The two Dubbo sides met at Apex Oval in a sudden-death WPL final, and after not defeating Spurs all season, Macquarie found a way.
A pair of second-half goals courtesy of Ethan Letfallah clinched the win for United who will now advance through to the next week of finals, taking on the loser of Panorama FC and Barnestoneworth.
They had to do it the hard way but Macquarie United skipper Jamie Lobb felt his side showed a lot of fight.
"It was a really good win, it was a good show of character from our boys to concede so late in that half and then come back out in the second half and show some spirit," he said.
Ben Manson's Spurs side have now been knocked out of the competition and he believes they had their chances to ice the game.
"I can't be too upset with them (Spurs), sometimes the better team loses and everyone saw the game," he said.
"I thought we were probably the better team out there but they capitalised on their chances and that's a credit to them.
"They deserved to win because they scored the goals, I'm not upset with my boys at all. They did everything I asked of them.
"Congratulations to Macquarie, it was a good win and I hope they go on. They are the last Dubbo team left, I've got nothing against them. I just want them to win the whole thing, I'll always want a Dubbo team to win."
Both sides weren't afraid to chance their hand in the opening half but neither team managed to find the back of the net.
That was until Macquarie's Jayden Barber thought he scored just minutes before half time, only for the United midfielder to be ruled offside.
Orana Spurs towering forward Jake Grady gave his side all the momentum heading into the break as he fired a ball past United keeper Mitch Conte to give Manson's side a 1-0 lead.
Coming out of the half, Letfallah entered the match on the left wing and didn't take long to make an impact, scoring in the 60th minute to level the game.
Fifteen minutes later, Macquarie capitalised on the counterattack with a Thomas Beretta through ball finding the head of Lobb who put the ball on a platter for Letfallah as he hit the ball on his left foot to find the back of the net.
Spurs kept pressing and almost squared the game up but Macquarie showed great desperation to clinch the victory.
Conceding a goal just before the break could disrupt most sides but Lobb said the group were still confident in their abilities.
"I thought we still actually played quite well in that first half and created a lot of chances," he said.
"We tried to emphasise that at half time about what we were doing well and not that last 30 seconds where we conceded."
Letfallah may have only played 30 or so minutes during the match and Lobb confessed that might be all he needs.
"You can't beat pace and I think Ethan did that really well tonight," he said.
"When you've got that quality of finish it makes it easier to ice those chances."
Spurs' Connor McDonald was everywhere for the full 90 minutes, often disrupting Macquarie's attack thanks to his speed and game awareness.
Arguably the best player on the field, Manson couldn't help but praise his centre-back.
"He's been the best player all season for us," he said.
"He is just outstanding, his work rate is great and he goes in hard. He does everything you can ask for and he is humble as well.
"He is a very good person, we love him to death and it's a shame because you do want to win for those blokes."
Macquarie United will be on the road next week to take on either Panorama FC or Barnestoneworth.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
