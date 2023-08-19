Coulton's Catch-Up | Sod turned on $9.5m cultural centre

I was thrilled to be part of the ground-breaking ceremony for the Baaka Cultural Centre project last week in Wilcannia.
After some setbacks, this $9.5 million project is finally under way and I can't wait to see the old Knox and Downs building in Wilcannia's main street transformed into a fabulous centre for Baakantji culture.
This project has been made possible through funding from the previous Coalition Federal and State Governments and my hope is that it will be a great benefit to the people of Wilcannia as well as all those who visit this remarkable town.
If, like me, you have concerns about Labor's proposed Misinformation Bill please sign the online petition to protect freedom of speech from this deeply flawed proposal.
Labor's misinformation law protects the Albanese Government but not every-day Australians. This is an unacceptable example of overreach from the Labor Government.
The Coalition needs your help in the fight to stop this appalling Bill. Sign the petition at www.binthebill.au
On Friday my wife Robyn and I attended events in Coolah to commemorate Veterans Day.
On this day we paused to honour the 60,000 Australian troops who served in Vietnam. We remembered the 523 who died, and the nearly 3,000 wounded. Each represented the values of our original ANZACs.
We are proud of their service; and how they contributed to the safety of our country and our region. We also thanked the 63,740 Australians drafted for national service, our "Nashos", who so ably enhanced our war effort.
Vietnam Veterans' Day falls on the 18th of August which marks the Battle of Long Tan in 1966. This was one of the heaviest Australian engagements of the war, when 108 soldiers held off an enemy 2,000 strong; wounding 25 and taking the lives of 18 Australians including Paul Large of Coolah, who was just 21 years old.
It was very moving to remember the sacrifices of our service personnel and their loved ones, especially as the family of Paul Large were part of the service held at Coolah, a tribute to his life and the lives of so many lost to war.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.