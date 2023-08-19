Daily Liberal
Comment

Coulton's Catch-Up | Sod turned on $9.5m cultural centre

By Mark Coulton
August 20 2023 - 8:00am
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton turning the sod at the cultural centre. Picture supplied.
Ground-breaking Baaka Cultural Centre

I was thrilled to be part of the ground-breaking ceremony for the Baaka Cultural Centre project last week in Wilcannia.

