By Compiled by Vickii Byram
Updated August 18 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:08pm
DUBBO 

  • Please check with organisers and venues for update
Don't miss Hearth Theatre's production of Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller. Picture supplied
​Classic theatre

Death of a Salesman

Written in 1948, Arthur Miller's celebrated play Death of a Salesman addresses the lack of ability for the protagonist to accept change within himself and society. The play is a montage of memories, dreams, confrontations and arguments - all of which make up the last 24 hours of Willy Loman's life. Hearth Theatre's unique production of Death of a Salesman is the culmination of an epic six-month rehearsal period. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Friday August 18, 10am and 8pm. Tickets Adult $56, Concession $48, Youth $25, available at the venue or online drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com.

