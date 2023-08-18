Old Government Cottage Open Day is a chance to discover a rare, intact example, of an early Bathurst home. This historic building is at 16 Stanley Street on the western side of the Macquarie River in the area of the old government settlement. It was re-opened after a refurbishment in July 2012 - the first major work on the building since the mid 1960s. An interpretive display from Bathurst's earliest history has been set up within the building. Volunteers open this cottage on the fourth Sunday of each month from noon until 4pm. Entry is $4 for adults and $2 per child. Group bookings and guided tours of Old Government Cottage are available. Contact the Bathurst District Historical Society Museum on 6332 2522 or email info@bathursthistory.org.au for details and rates.