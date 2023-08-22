Environmentalists have slammed Dubbo's tree protection policies as "the worst in the state".
But this soon could change.
The Dubbo Regional Council is calling on the community to have their say and help shape a new tree preservation policy which could provide protection for trees on private land.
Barbara Sutherland, from Save Our Street Trees, said the move is "encouraging".
"We may be three decades behind but we don't have to start at the start, we now have the opportunity to look at who does it well and how they do it," she said.
"All my friends tell me there's not many people as passionate about it as I am but we do have a lot of passionate people."
The call for feedback follows a resolution in the July council meeting to undertake community consultation about the management of trees on private property. The community is being asked for their perspective on tree heights and administration fee structure options.
"As the first step in the decision-making process, council is asking the community to take part in a survey and provide feedback," Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said.
"This feedback will be used in the development of a report back to council in October.
"During this community consultation phase it will provide councillors additional time to seek further information from the community on the management of urban trees that can also be considered in future decision making."
Currently, council has no protection for trees on private land except if listed on a register of significant trees.
Ms Sutherland says this puts Dubbo "far behind" nearby councils.
She points to Orange where a much more wide-reaching tree protection order prohibits the pruning, cutting down or "wilful destruction" of any tree on a list of protected species or with a trunk size greater than 300 millimetres.
"When you've had 30 years of having it so everyone can do whatever they want with trees on their own land, there will be some resistance," she said.
"But speaking to the council in Orange they said it's about education. Sometimes people do the wrong thing and the council talks to them, they very seldom actually take legal action.
"Now the community's developed a culture of valuing their trees. This results in very few applications for a permit for removal of trees."
Ms Sutherland hopes the community will have their say on the survey and support a strong tree protection policy.
"People need to understand the benefits to your health, the benefits to climate and amenity and walkability," she said.
"Just being able to be outside and not having to spend all summer in an air-conditioned house."
The Tree Preservation Order survey is now available on the Dubbo council's Your Say portal.
The survey will close at 5:00pm on Friday, September 8.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.