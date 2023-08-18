Daily Liberal
MP Dugald Saunders reads to students from Dubbo West Public School


By Ciara Bastow
August 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders has received high praise from a class of year five and six students after he read a book to them in preparation for book week.

