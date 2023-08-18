Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders has received high praise from a class of year five and six students after he read a book to them in preparation for book week.
Dubbo West Public School relieving principal Janette Read said the day was "fabulous" and the kids were "so excited" that Mr Saunders could attend and read to them on Wednesday, August 16.
"They were very engaged, he was a wonderful reader and they actually gave him a 10 out of 10 for reading," she said.
"They are harsh critics let me tell you."
Ms Read said Mr Saunders engaged in conversation with the students about the pictures and the story.
"It was really lovely of him to give up his busy time and come over and the kids have invited him back anytime he wants to," she said.
Mr Saunders said it was a lovely opportunity to read to the students.
As an avid reader himself he believes that all parents or grandparents should read to their children.
"It's great that schools are recognising the importance of sharing a book together," he said.
"I just think as a parent reading with your children is definitely one of the most important and rewarding things you can ever do."
With book week starting on August 21, Mr Saunders said it was a great bonding exercise because you don't quite "get the same thing out of a movie as you do out of a book".
"Being able to read together provides a very unique way of connecting people," he said.
While Mr Saunders has read to Kindergarten students before, he said it was a good opportunity to do it with a slightly older class.
"They had different ideas on how the book sort of related to them and they picked up on some of the special hints along the way of where the book was headed," he said.
"I love it, it's a great way to connect with kids."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
