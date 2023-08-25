How do a boilermaker and a physiotherapist become purveyors of pork?
For Wuuluman's Claudia and Justin Schick, their meat market side hustle started as an accident.
"I always wanted my own pigs and wanted to make my own pork ... the pork you buy at the shops isn't very good if it comes from a traditional piggery," Mr Schick told the Daily Liberal.
"We like producing our own food because we know where it comes from ... but when you have a pig and it has piglets there are a lot of them. And you can't eat all of them.
So we started passing out a bit of it to family and friends - and it just grew from there."
When the amount of pork they were producing from the pigs reared on their property outgrew what could be given away, the pair started an online business, the Wuuluman Market.
Through their Facebook page, the Wuuluman Market sells a variety of pork products from home grown pigs, expertly butchered and cured by the team at Dowto's Family Meats in Wellington.
Ms Schick said they have received very good feedback from the people who have tried it so far.
"I never really ate pork prior to having our own pigs. With free range pigs it's a totally different taste - and now we've got to share that with people they're saying the same thing," she said.
"Once you try it you can really notice the difference. The fat looks different and when you're cooking it, it smells different. It's a much better product and much better for you.
The business is just another way for us to diversify on the farm and do something a bit different."
Wanting a change of pace and a riverside property to raise their two young children on, Claudia and Justin moved from Dubbo to the farm, just outside of Wellington a few years ago.
"We wanted to be healthier, I suppose. We wanted to grow healthy food for our family - so we try to avoid using chemicals as much as we can," Mr Schick said
"We're not fully organic, we use chemicals in some places, but not near the food."
Since setting up on the property the Schicks have been working to improve the land through a process called regenerative farming.
"Everyone has their own view on regenerative farming, ours is basically trying to make the land better," Mr Schick said.
"When we came here it was pretty run down - it had been conventionally farmed for a long time, a lot of spraying and ploughing.
At the moment we're working on trying to improve the soil. We've been planting different cover crops to try and give good feed to the cattle, in turn they create a lot of manure - which makes the plants grow better as well."
Mr Schick said regenerative farming also has the benefit of making the property more resilient in times of drought - especially important with a period of el nino on the way.
"We get a lot of rainfall here but if it all runs off and goes down into the river what's the point of having it," he said.
"We need to make sure we're keeping all that water on our property, in our soil. That way you're the last into a drought and the first out of it."
Ms Schick said concern for the environment also drove the couple's decision to try less damaging farming methods.
"It's looking at the state of our environment at the moment and thinking about our future and climate change," she said.
"While we're a small farm, if we don't start to change then nothing will start to change if everyone has that same outlook.
We do our little bit and we hope everyone else will do their little bit."
Ms Schick said the couple want to keep the business small and manageable, but when products become available they are listed on the Wuuluman Market's Facebook page. If you would like to be added to the waiting list, send an email to thew@outlook.com.au.
