Police and family members hold serious concerns for a man missing in the region's north.
Nikita Zimovets, 37, was last seen on Newell Highway at Coonabarabran at about 3pm on Thursday, August 17.
When he did not return and could not be contacted, Orana-Mid Western Police District officers were notified and began inquiries.
Nikita is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170cm tall with medium build, olive complexion with dark brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a light grey hooded shirt, a white t-shirt, grey shorts and thongs.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
