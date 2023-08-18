If you're on the hunt for a plot of land to build your dream home on you might be in luck.
A "derelict" farm on Bunglegumbie Road in Dubbo could soon be subdivided into 105 parcels of land under a development application currently on exhibition with the Dubbo Regional Council.
Developer Maas Group Properties, who submitted the application, say 55 of the proposed lots could be suited for dual occupancy, bringing the total number of possible new homes to 160.
They say the range of lot sizes - between 600 metres-squared and 900 metres-squared - would cater for "different demographics" and the proposed road layout will "readily facilitate walkability".
"The proposed development will generate positive social and economic impacts for the locality of Dubbo through the provision of additional housing and allotment choice to meet the demands of the growing community," they say in the application.
"Lot mix and opportunity for dual occupancy will assist with housing affordability and ensure the subdivision assists in meeting the housing targets for Dubbo LGA.
"The proposal will also provide employment increases during and after construction and updates to infrastructure for the community."
The 11.1 hectare site on 168A Bunglegumbie Road in Dubbo's northwest is currently unused and all existing structures and vegetation on the site will be demolished as part of the subdivision.
There are currently three small buildings on the site, comprising two sheds and an abandoned dwelling near the western site boundary.
"All structures are generally in an abandoned derelict state," Maas Group Properties say.
The vegetation on the site is predominantly grasslands with remnants of a former orchard and ornamental garden trees including one eucalyptus. None of the trees slated for removal have been identified as a threatened or endangered species.
Initially, vehicular access to the new subdivision will be from Bunglegumbie Road to the southern end of the site but connections would also be provided to future roads to the north of the site.
New internal roads lined with trees, drainage and footpaths will be constructed on the lot.
"Street trees are proposed to enhance the scenic landscape and provide shade and amenity in accordance with Council guidelines and the preferred species lists," developers say.
The development will be serviced by a new underground electrical network that connects to the existing aerial network in Bunglegumbie Road.
Maas Group Properties estimate the works will cost $1.68 million to complete.
The plans for the subdivision will be on exhibition until August 26.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
