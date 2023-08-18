Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

Maas Group Properties propose 105-lot subvision for Bunglegumbie Road

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're on the hunt for a plot of land to build your dream home on you might be in luck.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.