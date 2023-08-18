A drunk driver and his passenger were lucky to walk away unharmed after they hit a culvert and rolled their car a number of times.
Harley Hudson, 21, from Cooba Road, Dubbo pleaded guilty in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, August 16 to mid-range drink-driving.
According to court documents around 6.40am on Sunday, June 25, 2023 the green P-plater was driving west on Whitewood Road, passing the intersection of Peachville Road when he crossed the double lines and left the road on the incorrect side.
Hudson's car hit a culvert, which caused the vehicle to flip a number of times.
Hudson and his passenger were able to exit the car, and sustained only minor injuries.
According to the court documents Hudson told police he was the driver and they noticed he had red, glassy eyes and was slurring his words.
Police asked if he had been drinking any alcohol and Hudson told them he had been drinking since 4pm and stopped around 1am.
After returning a positive roadside breath test, Hudson was placed under arrest and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
While in police custody, he undertook another breath analysis and gave a positive reading of 0.135.
Hudson's licence was immediately suspended.
Solicitor David Hemsworth told the court Hudson had gone a few hours without drinking but it was "nowhere near enough".
Magistrate Gary Wilson said Hudson had crossed the incorrect side of the road, hit a culvert and flipped his vehicle a number of times, which was all "beyond the usual" for drink-driving.
"You and your passenger are extremely lucky to walk away," he said.
"It's obvious alcohol was the cause of the accident."
Hudson was fined $1000, put on a community correction order for 12 months, and had his licence disqualified for six months.
Once the disqualification period is complete, he must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his car for 12 months.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
