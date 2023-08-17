Dubbo Kangaroos third grade are well aware of just what it takes to win a grand final and they'll need to use all of their experience this weekend.
The Roos will hit the road on Saturday to take on the Bathurst Bulldogs at Orange's Endeavour Oval in the Blowes Cup third grade preliminary final.
Co-coached by Tom Pollard and Connor Burke, the Roos narrowly missed out on second spot after the regular season.
After defeating Orange Emus last weekend, Pollard admitted the group is ready to go on Saturday.
"The boys are very excited, this is where the blokes with a bit of leadership start to step up," he said.
"They will be led around by their fearless leaders Toby Gillespie and Jack Priest.
"Bathurst have got some big boys, we've got the smallest back in the Central West so we've got to go against the big boys."
The injuries to first grade have at times meant the third grade side has been light for numbers but other weeks it isn't the case at all.
The team often has a massive bench of eager players ready to get out onto the field and Pollard is fully aware of where his side's strengths are.
"That's our strength, our strength all year has been our back line," he said.
"We've got some pretty speedy wingers so we are fortunate there."
But with a host of players moving on, Pollard said there isn't a lot of returning face.
"Not really (many blokes returning), probably only four or five of us are back," he said.
"The boys from last year are talking about how good it was so hopefully that motivates a few boys to step up.
"Especially being the only senior (men's) side in contention for a possible grand final."
With the Roos colts and Ferguson Cup side already through to their respective grand finals, the third grade side is aiming to also advance through to deciders.
After the top two grades were eliminated at Cowra last weekend, Pollard said the higher grades will still make their presence felt.
"Second and first grade are coming down to training to help us out," he said.
"They will be there on the weekend as well."
Saturday's game kicks off at 12:10pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
