A man who stole petrol from a garage and $700 worth of kids' clothes from Big W has been fined hundreds of dollars as punishment.
Nathan Gardoll, 38, of Duffy Street, Narromine was at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, August 16 where he pleaded guilty to larceny and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
According to court documents on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 5.47pm Gardoll stopped at PitStop Garage Geurie with a woman.
Gardoll filled up the vehicle with $30 worth of premium 95 petrol and within seconds of placing the petrol pump into its original place, he got back into the car as they drove off without any attempt to pay.
The owner of the garage notified police and on June 14, they looked at CCTV footage of the incident but could not get a clear reading on the number plates.
According to court documents police sent out an email informing officers to keep a look out for the car and an off-duty officer contacted police as soon as they saw a car of the same description.
Once they had the number plate, officers were able to identify Gardoll as the owner of the vehicle.
READ ALSO:
On June 22, police got a call from Gardoll, who denied any involvement in a fail to pay at Geurie.
Court documents showed on June 24, officers from Narromine Police conduced a formal interview with Gardoll.
He initially denied any involvement until he was shown photos of himself in CCTV footage.
Then, Gardoll told police he thought his partner paid for the fuel.
The court also heard that on a separate occasion, Gardoll stole $700 worth of kids' clothes from Big W only to return them later on.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Simon Populin told the court his client had no previous matters of dishonesty.
"He's not a conditional thief, and did indeed return the items to Big W," he said.
As well as a $600 fine, Gardoll was ordered to repay PitStop Garage $30.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.