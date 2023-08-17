Daily Liberal
Nathan Gardoll, 38, pleads guilty in Dubbo Local Court for stealing petrol and clothes

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 18 2023 - 8:34am, first published 4:00am
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image

A man who stole petrol from a garage and $700 worth of kids' clothes from Big W has been fined hundreds of dollars as punishment.

