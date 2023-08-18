Trudy Ross has been line dancing for six years and it's the exercise - both physical and mental - that keeps her going back.
Plus, the friends she's made since moving to Dubbo from Sydney.
Ms Ross says line dancing sometimes has a bad name, but it's not all boot-scooting to country music - the participants dance to the latest hits and there are some young people involved, too.
"It's part of a wider network of line dancers around the country with great new dances being choreographed all the time to a wide variety of music," Ms Ross told the Daily Liberal.
"It's great exercise, mentally stimulating and without the perceived awkwardness of partner dancing, so much less threatening."
Dubbo Line Dancers meet every Wednesday evening and Thursday morning (two groups) at the David Palmer Centre at Lourdes Hospital.
Ms Ross is part of the nighttime group, which she says has around 10 members every week, sometimes more.
"It's nice and casual and fun. It's quite mentally challenging. We learn one new dance every week and we have to remember them for subsequent weeks to try to all dance them together as a group," she said.
The group meets for two-and-a-half hours, during which time they dance, chat, and have a cup of tea or coffee. Occasionally, the dancers meet for social events outside of line dancing, and they have host dancers from other groups around once a year.
Ms Ross is 40, and hoping to get more young people involved in line dancing on Wednesday nights.
"We certainly struggle to have younger people join. The youngest in our group would be 21," she said.
The dancers learn a variety of styles, even waltzes.
"Dancing is a really good, low stress way to make some friends and line dancing in particular would be the least awkward dancing you could possibly turn up to, and it's a lot of fun," Ms Ross said.
Kathy Fardell, executive committee member, said line dancers had been dancing together in Dubbo for about 30 years but only the last handful or so under the Dubbo Line Dancers name.
"Line dancing is a passion that's for sure, the people, the music, the trips away and not to mention the laughter. Everyone learns at a different rate so we have lots of levels of students and as well as all ages," Ms Fardell told the Daily Liberal.
"You don't need a partner so that makes it that much easier to do your own thing."
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
