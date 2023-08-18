Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Meet the Locals

Trudy Ross praises Dubbo Line Dancers for mental, physical health

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 18 2023 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trudy Ross has been line dancing for six years and it's the exercise - both physical and mental - that keeps her going back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.