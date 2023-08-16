"Devastated and disappointed."
That's Rochelle Olsen's response after a lacklustre reply from the federal government to a petition calling for bereavement suites in every Australian hospital.
More than 31,000 people signed the petition calling for the bereavement suites. It was started by Sophie Toneguzzi, whose son Huxley was stillborn in 2020.
In his official reply to the petition, federal health minister Mark Butler said it was the role of state and territory ministers to determine if there should be a dedicated bereavement suite in each public hospital.
It's not good enough for Ms Olsen.
Her son Edward died at just seven hours old.
While Dubbo Hospital staff did their best to give Ms Olsen and her family some privacy, she was still forced to grieve on the maternity ward.
"We had a beautiful nurse and she tried to do everything to give us the space we needed but there were still things that happened. We had people accidentally walking in the room. I knew someone down the hallway who had just given birth that day," she said.
"You could still hear babies crying and you could still hear families laughing and meeting up in the hallway."
The Dubbo mum said a bereavement suite, something simple with a nice lounge, would have given her and her family a nice space to be with Edward.
"We had a baptism for him and I feel like that could have been a much nicer experience. The photographer we had was amazing but if they had that room set up she wouldn't have to come in and try and find a nice spot to take a photo of him or try and cover up the hospital sheets," she said.
"It would have been a much more sacred experience."
Ms Olsen is now a certified pregnancy loss practitioner. She runs The Baby Loss Mentor to help others through their grief.
She knows how hard it is for those like Ms Toneguzzi who have to "keep rehashing the story of loss and devastation" to try and get bereavement suites into hospitals.
When describing the reason for the petition, Ms Toneguzzi said bereaved families having to be surrounded by mothers in labour or crying newborns was adding more stress and trauma an already fraught situation.
"We are... asking for more support during and after our stay. There's all these different wards for different reasons but not one for this, that being stillbirth. We should not be expected to give birth right next to someone birthing a live baby," she said.
She said it would mean "so much" to the families.
Every day in Australia six babies are stillborn and two die before they are 28 days old.
Up to one in five confirmed pregnancies ends in a miscarriage before 20 weeks.
Ms Olsen said she was disappointed at how quickly the federal government had "dismissed" the petitioners, most of whom she expected had suffered, or been close to, baby loss.
In his response to the petition, Health Minster Mark Butler acknowledged the families who experience stillbirth and miscarriage. But he dismissed the petition as the responsibility of the state government.
"The planning and delivery of Australian maternity services is predominately undertaken by the states and territories through publicly-funded care models, with the Australian government providing national direction and supporting efforts to improve maternity care and outcomes," he said.
He said the federal government "does not have the power to mandate that states and territories provide specific services or facilities in public hospitals" and could not "regulate or licence private hospitals in respect of maternity facilities".
Mr Butler suggested petitioners should contact their state and territory health ministers.
It's exactly what Ms Toneguzzi has already done. And Ms Olsen is encouraging Dubbo residents to do the same.
Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
