Dubbo Deadlys begin NSW Aboriginal Knockout Health Challenge

Updated August 17 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 2:00pm
A ten-week program that encourages Dubbo's Aboriginal community to prioritise fitness has recommenced for the year, with 45 people registered to tackle exercise as a group.

