A ten-week program that encourages Dubbo's Aboriginal community to prioritise fitness has recommenced for the year, with 45 people registered to tackle exercise as a group.
The Dubbo Deadlys are participating in the NSW Aboriginal Knockout Health Challenge, designed to promote physical activity as a means to improve general health.
The program is a fully funded, health and fitness challenge that is delivered two times each year, in partnership with and funded by NSW Health, with other funding obtained through grants.
It aims to manage or decrease chronic illnesses including diabetes and heart disease, while improving mental health and wellbeing. Over 90 per cent of the Dubbo Deadlys participants identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders.
Participants are encouraged to set their own goals for increased levels of physical activity and join as many group sessions as possible.
Kris Stevens, development officer - Aboriginal, at the NSW Office of Sport in Dubbo, said over the past 10 years, the organising team has "quietly achieved" some "really good results".
"We try to motivate [the participants] and keep them connected and encourage them," she told the Daily Liberal.
A key goal for the organisers is to encourage participants to commence regular medical check-ups.
"In the past it's been heavily focused on weight loss. This year it's just focused on participation - getting people to be active," Ms Stevens said.
"I think it's important to bring them together as a group so they can support each other."
The Dubbo Deadlys undertake one group fitness session each week with a personal trainer, two gym sessions, a walk every Sunday, and four sessions of Marang Dhali (eating well) nutrition and healthy eating.
"This year we're encouraging parents to bring their kids to a river walk on Sunday mornings," Ms Stevens said.
Participants also attend a weekly yarning circle where they can "chat about how they're going, what they're finding are the barriers to succeeding and whether they're needing support," Ms Stevens said.
Program coordinators keep in touch with participants to check how they're going through the challenge.
Down the track, Ms Stevens would like to introduce a healthy breakfast after the Sunday walk.
"I have witnessed this program improve the mental health and physical wellbeing of all those who choose to participate. This program has the capacity to change lives," she said.
The next ten-week challenge will commence in March next year.
Find out more by following Dubbo Deadlys Health Challenge on Facebook or drop in to the Dubbo Office of Sport at Service NSW, 167 Brisbane Street, Dubbo.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
