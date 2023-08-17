The Seraphim Trio will be playing some of their favourite pieces, when they return to Dubbo later this month.
The legendary chamber ensemble will be at the Macquarie Conservatorium on Thursday, August 24.
It's the third time the trio - comprised of Helen Ayres on violin, Tim Nankervis on cello and Anna Goldsworthy on piano - has performed in Dubbo.
The Seraphim Trio is acclaimed for its encyclopedic projects, such as its marathon performances of the complete Beethoven Trios, and the recording project The Trio Through Time, tracking the evolution of the genre in recordings of twelve piano trios from Mozart to Sculthorpe.
In 2019, Seraphim's recording with Paul Kelly, James Ledger, and Alice Keath, Thirteen Ways to Look at Birds, won the ARIA award for Best Classical Album.
"We'll play some of our favourite pieces in this concert - Beethoven's masterpiece the Archduke Trio and the beautifully romantic Notturno by Schubert," Ms Ayres said.
Ms Goldsworthy said the Seraphim Trio was more of a lifelong friendship than a chamber ensemble.
Tickets are on sale now from www.123tix.com.au for the Seraphim Trio concert. Visit Macquarie Conservatorium's Facebook page for more information.
Following The Seraphim Trio, the next performance in the Macquarie Conservatorium concert series will be Arcadia Winds in October.
