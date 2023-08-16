Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo Junior AFL donated thousands of dollars to the Pink Ladies

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 16 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo Junior AFL has donated more than $2000 to the Pink Ladies and they have no plans of ending their association with the community group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.