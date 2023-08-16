Dubbo Junior AFL has donated more than $2000 to the Pink Ladies and they have no plans of ending their association with the community group.
On Sunday, the club celebrated their last home matches of the season by hosting a sponsor's round but there was a special feel to the day.
After raising money for the Pink Ladies all throughout the season, Dubbo Junior AFL was able to present the organisation with a cheque for more than $2000.
Hosting matches throughout the day before stopping for a special ceremony, Dubbo Junior AFL's Merinda Roll said the day was a massive success for all involved.
"I think was raised a bit more than $2150, it was our combined sponsor's day and it was highlighted by the pink ladies," she said.
"That's what we've been raising money for all season, we have donations of food through the canteen and everything was pink.
"The oval was pink lined, the goal flags were pink and there was pink everywhere."
Players from the Dubbo club wore pink socks, showing their support on the special day.
While raising money for the organisation was the main goal, Roll admitted there was also a learning experience on offer for the players.
"We had 12 of the ladies come down and they were really taken aback by it I think," she said.
"But the whole purpose was to show what they do for the hospital and educate our kids about what they do.
"Any child they went up to on Sunday was able to tell them what they did, so it was a real education for our kids.
"Jenny Kelly is the president and she was there, all of the ladies were there and dressed in pink. It ended up being a really fun day for everyone who attended.
"They got to watch some Aussie Rules, some of them didn't know the rules but they got to watch and speak to the kids."
Now that three of their teams have qualified for finals, Roll confirmed the club won't be stopping their partnership anytime soon.
"We will just keep a pink ladies' tin at our canteen next year," she said.
"Kids and families are always donating food to our canteen so all of the proceeds will continue to pile up.
"At our last home game next season when we invite our sponsors, we will also invite the pink ladies back to collect the tin of whatever we have raised."
This weekend, the club's under 12s, 14s and 17s will hit the road for the preliminary finals at Bathurst.
The under 12s and 17s will both face the Bathurst Giants while the under 14s are set to take on Orange.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
