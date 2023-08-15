A 39-year-old man in Dubbo has died after being stabbed.
Just after 12am on Wednesday, August 16 emergency services were called to a home in Margaret Crescent after reports of a stabbing.
On arrival, police officers located a man who was suffering multiple stab wounds to his chest.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene.
A crime scene has been established, which will be forensically examined, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has begun.
Anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Dubbo Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
