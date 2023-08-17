Effortless elegance combines modern

3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Discover the pinnacle of contemporary living with Brett Harvey's latest architectural triumph - an exquisite duplex that seamlessly marries modern aesthetics with low-maintenance luxury.
With a striking Hamptons-inspired colour palette that commands attention, this residence stands as a testament to both sophisticated design and practical living.
As you cross the threshold, you'll be greeted by a symphony of design elements that elevate this duplex into a league of its own. Storage abounds, assuring that clutter never interferes with the sleek aesthetics.
Room for all
The open-plan layout bathed in natural light offers an expansive living space that effortlessly merges the living, dining, and kitchen areas, fostering an atmosphere that's both welcoming and adaptable.
The three bedrooms boast spaciousness and functionality, each generously equipped with built-in wardrobes for an uncluttered haven.
The main bedroom features an ensuite bathroom that combines opulence with utility, ensuring your comfort is paramount in every detail.
For the home chef
Food enthusiasts will be enamoured by the thoughtfully designed kitchen, replete with stone benchtops and state-of-the-art SMEG appliances. It's more than a culinary space; it's a testament to the harmonious intersection of style and practicality.
Eco-conscious living
Efficiency takes centre stage with zoned ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling, accompanied by a natural gas point - a testament to the commitment to eco-conscious living without compromising on comfort.
Step outside to an expansive covered alfresco area that beckons you to unwind in its inviting embrace.
The carefully curated, low-maintenance gardens and pathways complement the property's aesthetic, crafting an ideal backdrop for both relaxation and outdoor entertaining.
The convenience extends further with a double lock-up garage featuring automatic doors and internal access, preserving the property's visual appeal while ensuring security.
In summary, Brett Harvey's duplex masterpiece is not just a home; it's a living testament to contemporary refinement, clever design, and ease of living.
Whether you're a downsizer seeking elegance, an owner-occupier in pursuit of comfort, or an investor looking for a hassle-free venture, this property promises an experience that words can't capture.
Schedule a viewing to immerse yourself in this architectural gem - an invitation to witness modern living at its finest.
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 2 Lesmurdie Parade, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
