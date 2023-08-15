Daily Liberal
Zoo Chat | Meet events assistant Mel Gleeson

By Jennifer Hoar
August 16 2023 - 8:00am
Mel Gleeson is an events assistant at Taronga Western Plains Zoo. Picture supplied
It takes a lot of planning and organisation to run a function venue - let alone one inside the grounds of a working zoo.

