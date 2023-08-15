It takes a lot of planning and organisation to run a function venue - let alone one inside the grounds of a working zoo.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo plays hosts to everything from conferences to weddings and the events team do an amazing job pulling every aspect together to ensure these events go off without a hitch.
Mel Gleeson joined Taronga Western Plains Zoo in October 2022 and is already making her mark with the events team.
"I have worked in events and functions ever since I was a teenager, and I just love everything about this industry," she said.
"The zoo is such a unique and breathtaking venue to be able to host events, so I was inspired to work in an industry I love with such an amazing venue."
READ ALSO:
As part of her role, Mel assists Taronga Western Plains Zoo events coordinator Jordan Lane with the execution of conferences, weddings, social events and more.
The team looks after everything, from the booking process right through to running delicious meals out to guests on the night of the event.
It's very rewarding when you're able to pull off a client's dream event and get the feedback that you've made a difference to a milestone in their life," Mel said.
In addition to its functions, the zoo also hosts events for Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and last year saw the highly successful launch of the inaugural Halloween event 'Boo in the Zoo!'
Mel said the highlight of her time at Taronga Western Plains Zoo so far has been having the chance to learn more about the zoo and work with staff from all of the different departments, including working with zoo keepers in the lead up to any events that may involve loud music, or anything else out of the ordinary for the animals.
Having a view of Primate Island from your office isn't bad either.
For more information on the variety of roles on offer at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, go to www.taronga.org.au/work-at-taronga/current-vacancies
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.