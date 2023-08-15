"I'm sorry but you have cancer."
These were the last words Chris Redfern ever expected to hear - twice.
In a remarkable display of determination and gratitude, the cancer survivor and his wife Agnes have embarked on a cycling journey to raise funds for the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse, a not-for-profit organisation close to their hearts.
The Wellington couple aims to cover a distance of 350 kilometres, symbolising the journey from their front door to the front door of the Lifehouse.
Mr Redfern first attended the RPA cancer centre, which later evolved into the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse. A hospital focused solely on researching and treating cancer.
When he first attended in 2010 it was as a 42-year-old with aggressive SCLC Lung Cancer and later in 2022 at age 54 with a Gleason score of nine out of 10 for highly aggressive prostate cancer.
"I'm an old boy of the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse - I spent some time in there for prostate and lung cancer," he said
"So I've had a couple of goes at cancer, and I just know what a great place it is and if I can help them out, well, that's what I want to do."
For Mr Redfern, this endeavour is deeply personal, not only as a testament to his own survival but also as a gesture of gratitude for the Lifehouse's support during his darkest days.
"It means a lot to my family actually. I had a pretty young family when I was first diagnosed, and the prognosis wasn't good, but they did everything to help me survive and I'm lucky to still be here today," he said.
September marks Prostate Awareness Month, adding significance to the couple's cycling campaign.
Mr Redfern emphasised the importance of regular health check-ups, especially for conditions like prostate cancer that can often go unnoticed until it's too late.
"People really need to be on top of their game and go and have a health check annually. Prostate cancer is a silent killer. People say it's the best one to get but there's no such thing as a good cancer to get," he said.
Mr Redfern and his wife are channelling their love for cycling into a noble cause.
"My wife and I thought we liked bike riding and I just feel thankful that I have the opportunity to even ride a bike," he said.
READ MORE:
Their goal is to complete around 10 kilometres per day, ultimately covering the distance that holds personal significance to them.
The couple's journey has garnered significant attention and support. Within less than a week, they managed to raise $2500.
Mr Redfern expressed his hope for more people to contribute, saying, "I'd really like to see people get on board and donate money to it."
Their campaign not only serves as a fundraiser but also as a testament to the resilience of those affected by cancer.
"Every family gets touched by cancer and not everyone gets lucky results like I've had," he said.
"People really struggle all the time, and if we can make that journey a little bit easier for them, by giving them all the products and materials such as beds, chairs or staffing then I'm all for it, we are all here for it."
The Redferns' journey will culminate on September 19, where they will pool their money with a fundraiser the Wellington Redback Rugby Union Club is running.
As they pedal toward their goal, they want to inspire the community to take proactive steps for our health and support those who are in need.
"I'm so blessed and lucky and thankful for this opportunity, so you can't waste that," Mr Redfern said.
If you would like to donate you can do so here.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.