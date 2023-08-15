Despite some informal celebrations on January 26 in the colony's early days, the first official anniversary was not until 1818, when Governor Lachlan Macquarie marked the 30th anniversary with a 30-gun salute. It took until 1946 for the states and territories to agree to recognise Australia Day on the same date, with the public holiday typically on the closest Monday. After the very first citizenship ceremony was held on February 3, 1949, the inclusion of citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day didn't take hold until the eighties. January 26 was finally unified as a public holiday across the entire nation in 1994.