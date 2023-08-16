Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Business

Jemima Aldridge opens Foray Design Store for interiors in Dubbo

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 16 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Authentic spaces. Sensory experiences. Finding your true self in design. These are all phrases Jemima Aldridge uses to describe her Foray Design Store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.