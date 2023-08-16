Authentic spaces. Sensory experiences. Finding your true self in design. These are all phrases Jemima Aldridge uses to describe her Foray Design Store.
Mrs Aldridge is known around Dubbo for her leatherwork business, Saddler and Co - which she has been working on for the past 15 years with her husband and leatherworker, Bede Aldridge - and now she has a 'foray' of her own.
"I discovered a real interest in authentic spaces and experiences and particularly in the interior side," Mrs Aldridge told the Daily Liberal.
"The idea was to open a space in Dubbo that would explore those concepts of creating an authentic home and offering ... beautiful, uncommon pieces from makers and design brands from not just Australia but all around the world.
"It explores the world of refined interiors and timeless styling and the art of making a space that feels like you, like the person that is creating a home, that needs to have that feeling that is more than just a style."
Mrs Aldridge is interested in finding ways to help people create a home that reflects their vision for "the story behind it and the people that they are in that space."
More than just a store, Foray is "a lifestyle", offering a mix of vintage and antique pieces with contemporary offerings.
The renovated general store, which has been standing for over 50 years, offers glimpses of furniture and homewares through large glass windows. When you step inside, there are areas set-up like domestic scenes - "curations", Mrs Aldridge calls them.
The light over the dining table is left on at night. Mrs Aldridge says it inspires people to stop and "breathe".
"People come in for inspiration and just to slow down ... it's a sensory space. We focus on texture and scent and artisanal oranges [for example]. People come in and they love to linger and experience it."
With so many people shopping online these days, Mrs Aldridge says she "heartily [believes] in bricks and mortar experiences".
People are coming from Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne and further west, because they have found Foray on Instagram.
The original artworks, which are "a bit of a niche" are selling well.
"I commission these and work with different artists from all over Australia and locally," Mrs Aldridge said.
Perhaps from her roots in Saddler and Co, "craftsmanship" is a constant theme in Foray.
"We both believe that if you invest in quality, well made products from real raw materials, then they'll last for so many years," Mrs Aldridge said.
The couple are currently renovating an old farm house on the outskirts of Dubbo, that is ripe for the "Foray touch".
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
