At the halfway point of the 2023 Castlereagh League season the Coonabarabran Unicorns were languishing with just one win to their name.
A finals place seemed out of reach, but a stunning turnaround was completed in Saturday's final round when the Unicorns scored a 46-20 win over Binnaway.
The victory, Coonabarabran's fifth in the past six rounds, secured fifth spot and a place in the finals this year and it came at the expense of finals regulars Gilgandra, whose loss to Dunedoo on Saturday relegated them to sixth on the ladder.
The Unicorns will now head to Narromine on Sunday to take on the Jets in an elimination semi-final.
The two sides haven't met since round seven, when the Jets beat the then struggling Coonabarabran 42-24.
It's expected thing will be tougher this time around as the only loss Coonabarabran has suffered in recent weeks was a narrow 22-20 defeat at the hands of a Dunedoo side which has finished second.
The battle between the two half backlines should be a highlight of what is expected to be an entertaining battle, with both Narromine's Doug Potter and the Unicorns' Harry Reardon being in great form and highly instrumental in their respective team's successes.
The Gulgong Terriers completed an unbeaten regular season and retained the Boronia Cup when they scored a home win over the Cobar Roosters on Saturday.
A Blake Gorrie double and a try and six-from-six conversions from captain-coach Brad James led the Terriers to a 36-24 win.
The minor premiership success for Gulgong means they will enjoy a week off before hosting the minor semi-final on Saturday, August 26.
They could meet the Roosters again that day after they finished third on the ladder and will travel to Dunedoo on Saturday for what should be a top battle on Saturday.
That match will be the Roosters' fifth consecutive away match, with plenty of kilometres racked up in recent weeks.
When the Roosters and Swans met previously this season, Cobar scored a convincing win at home in round three before the match at Dunedoo finished in a 20-all draw.
The Roosters will have all three grades at Dunedoo for the qualifying semis with their reserve grade to play Coonabarabran and the Roosterettes to meet Narromine in the league tag.
Baradine and the Coonamble Bears finished their first-grade commitments for the season on Saturday and the Magpies won that one 38-16.
The first games at both Dunedoo on Saturday and Narromine on Sunday will kick-off earlier at 11.30am to cater for any extra time that may be required throughout the day.
