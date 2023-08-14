Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Gary Sarsfield Ellery in Orange Local Court after driving 200km/h in Ford Focus

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 15 2023 - 9:27am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A p-plater from Wellington who reached 200km/h in a Ford Focus and forced oncoming traffic off the road before being stopped by police road spikes, quietly went into custody when he was sentenced to jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.