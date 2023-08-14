Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Warning after smoke alarm alerts Southlakes residents to fire

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
August 14 2023 - 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A smoke alarm has saved residents from a house fire at Southlakes in Dubbo - a timely reminder of the importance of fire alarm maintenance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.