A smoke alarm has saved residents from a house fire at Southlakes in Dubbo - a timely reminder of the importance of fire alarm maintenance.
The cause of the fire - which broke out in the ceiling - is still under investigation.
Fire crews were called to a house on Azure Avenue at 12.40pm on Saturday, August 12, after residents called Triple 0.
The residents' smoke alarm had alerted them to the fire.
Officers from Dubbo Fire and Rescue NSW and the local Rural Fire Service NSW extinguished the fire.
Fire and Rescue station commander on duty, Tim Anderson, indicated the smoke alarm could be heard from the street.
"When the firefighters arrived they could hear the smoke alarm operating which indicated there was a working smoke alarm at the house which had alerted the residents of the fire," Commander Anderson told the Daily Liberal.
"[The residents] could ring triple-0 in a timely manner to ensure firefighters got here as quickly as possible and could extinguish the fire."
Commander Anderson said: "It's a reminder now we have this cooler weather again to be careful when using heating in the home."
The Southlakes fire was the fourth house fire in Dubbo in a fortnight, leading to renewed safety warnings.
Fire and Rescue says the risk of a fatality in a home fire is halved if there is a working smoke alarm in a residential dwelling.
NSW legislation stipulates that smoke alarms must be installed on every level of your home.
This includes owner occupied homes, rental properties, relocatable homes, caravans and camper-vans or any other residential building where people sleep.
For tenants, NSW legislation mandates that your landlord is responsible for ensuring your residence meets the minimal requirements of having at least one working smoke alarm installed on every level of your home.
Landlords and agents must check smoke alarms every year to ensure they are working.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
