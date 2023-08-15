Daily Liberal
Parking fines issued by Dubbo Regional Council for 2022-23 revealed

Ciara Bastow
Riley Krause
By Ciara Bastow, and Riley Krause
August 16 2023 - 5:00am
Dubbo Regional Council has earned almost half a million dollars from parking fines in the last 12 months.

