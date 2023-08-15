Dubbo Regional Council has earned almost half a million dollars from parking fines in the last 12 months.
With NSW Revenue revealing for the 2022/2023 financial year, Dubbo Council issued 2682 fines for a total $444,467.
Both of these numbers were the highest recorded since 2016-17 - which is as far back as the NSW Revenue figures go.
While October 2022 had the most fines with a total of 315, it was May 2023 where residents were left out of pocket paying $50,846 in fines.
The number of tickets issued prior to 2022 were never over 300 for any given month. But certain months such as September 2021, notably during the COVID pandemic, there were only two infringement notices given - worth $1100.
The 2022/2023 total fines were almost double the amount in 2021/2022, 2020/2021 and 2019/2020 where residents paid $279,380, $281,921 and $278,694 respectively.
Orange City Council's parking inspectors have issued more fines than both Dubbo and Bathurst combined.
Throughout the most recently recorded 12 month span, Orange motorists were issued 3875 parking fines which equated to just more than $770,000.
Both of those figures were the highest they had been since the 2019/20 financial year, where drivers were hit with $860,000 worth of fines.
Bathurst had a lower number still, with just 658 fines recorded for a total of $90,827 in 2022-23. The latter number was way down on its pre-pandemic results, with Bathurst motorists forking out $421,581 during the 2019-20 financial year.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
