Two momentous events occurred in Dubbo - and our photographer was there to capture the occasions.
QBD Books, a major book retail chain, opened its first ever store - and the first store in the wider region including Bathurst and Orange - on Saturday, August 12.
QBD Books chief executive officer Nick Croydon travelled down from Queensland for the event, and met with Dubbo deputy mayor Richard Ivey, to officially open the store.
Visitors were treated to opening specials and gift bags.
Out on the streets, cars - both new and classic - made some noise for cystic fibrosis as part of the Great Escape Oz street parade.
IN OTHER NEWS
The car rally, with teams from all around Australia, set out from Dubbo to Karumba in Queensland.
All funds raised were going to Cure4 Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.