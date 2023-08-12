Daily Liberal

We need to savour this feeling like no other

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated August 12 2023 - 9:20pm, first published 9:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Having studied a sports media degree and then reported on sport in our region for roughly a decade, it won't shock you to know I love my sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.