We need to savour this feeling like no other

Having studied a sports media degree and then reported on sport in our region for roughly a decade, it won't shock you to know I love my sport.
Last year during the Olympics I was hooked on the likes of equestrian and diving and I was that person who'd become a lounge chair expert, criticising the technique of athletes I didn't know a great deal about at all.
Recently I'd been hooked on the Ashes, savouring Mitch Marsh's triumphant return, outraged by the behaviour of those in the long room at Lord's and then hugely satisfied when the urn was retained.
During the week I was discussing the Wallabies' squad for the World Cup, shocked by Michael Hooper's exclusion but pleased to see a Central West product selected in Bathurst's Tom Hooper.
NRL is regular viewing too, but the less said about the plight of the Parramatta Eels this season the better.
On top of that I'm embedded in the local sporting scene seven days a week and later this afternoon I'll be on deck for the Peter McDonald Premiership final round meeting between the Macquarie Raiders and Wellington Cowboys.
I could go on but I know, I can hear you saying "we get it, you like sport."
Well, for all my love of sport there's been few moments that have made me feel the way the Matildas did on Saturday night.
The marathon penalty shootout win over France in the quarter-final of the World Cup was one of the great moments in Australian sport and something I won't forget in a hurry.
This Matildas side has captured the hearts and minds of the country and I can guarantee I wasn't the only one who jumped up off the lounge (not for the first time) when Courtney Vine slotted home the match-winner. It was incredible, excruciating, joyful and uniting in a way only a sporting event can achieve.
We've spoken previously about the Central West's connection to this current side and the fact a number of them have previously played at Dubbo and that makes it all the more special. Feel free to tell your workmates and friends during the week Ellie Carpenter, Grace Hunt, Caitlin Foord and Alanna Kennedy have all played at the Lady Cutler fields in the past.
Qualifying for the semi-finals of the World Cup is an amazing achievement. This is the world game after all and we're one of just four countries left.
If it ends at the semis, so be it, that's still something to be immensely proud of and the legacy this side will leave won't be damaged. But I don't want to lose this feeling yet. There's something special about an event which brings people together and has communities and the country abuzz.
A World Cup victory? Why can't we dream?
Nick Guthrie
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
