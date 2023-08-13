Some of the best young bowlers in the state will converge on Dubbo this week for the NSW Junior Inter-Zone 7-a-Side Championships.
The tournament will bring 120 young guns to Club Dubbo for competition on August 19 and 20.
This week marks the seventh time the prestigious event will be held west of the mountains and the presence of parents, supporters, zone and state officials, as well as local fans, is set to ensure strong crowds.
Although it usually takes four greens to run these championships, the size of the Club Dubbo greens is such that there will be no issue in catering for the 24 rinks needed. Head greenkeeper, Darren Connolly, has been hard at work to have the greens and surrounds looking a treat.
As a bonus this year for the juniors, Bowls NSW staff and coaches are holding a training day on the Friday prior to the event from 1pm-4pm. This advanced training session will be run by Bowls NSW pathway coach James Reynolds.
When the competition begins, there will be 16 teams from across NSW and the ACT taking part. Each team consists of a singles player, and a pairs and a fours team.
On the Saturday, teams are grouped into four sections, and following three games, each discipline is ranked from one-to-16 and then sectioned into four groups for Sunday, depending on the rankings.
On Sunday, there are two games that will determine the final rankings in each discipline.
First, second and third medals are awarded to each of the singles, pairs and fours, and a perpetual shield is presented for the best performed zone team across the weekend.
Zone 4 is the area of which Dubbo is a part, and they will be fielding two teams, due to one zone not fielding a team.
The Zone 4 sides are:
Zone 4 Green: Singles - Tom Rich (Mudgee); pairs- Cooper Fliender (Manildra) and Sam Rich (Mudgee); fours - Lincoln Clark (Macquarie), Zac Miller (West Dubbo), Cooper Dart (West Dubbo) and Sam Bowman (Coonabarabran). The manager is Glenn Morrison.
Zone 4 Grey: Singles - Josh Toby (Trangie); pairs - Shelby Powell (Nyngan) and Logan Parry (Tullamore); fours - Flynn Thompson (Gulgong), Zeke Hetrick (West Dubbo), Curtis Brown (Wallerawang) and Jeremy Wood (Gulgong). The manger is Steve Robinson.
The event will be live-streamed on the Bowls NSW Facebook page and Youtube channel.
Anyone seeking information on the event can contact Club Dubbo bowls manager Anthony Brown on 6884 3000, or visit the West Dubbo Bowls Facebook page.
