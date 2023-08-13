Daily Liberal
Club Dubbo to host NSW Junior 7-a-Side Championships

By Staff Reporters
August 13 2023 - 10:00am
Some of the best young bowlers in the state will converge on Dubbo this week for the NSW Junior Inter-Zone 7-a-Side Championships.

