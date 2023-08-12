Daily Liberal
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Federal member for Parkes Mark Coulton shares his news for the week

By Mark Coulton
August 13 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton with the newly unveiled statue of Lieutenant Colonel Vivian Bullwinkel. Picture supplied.
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton with the newly unveiled statue of Lieutenant Colonel Vivian Bullwinkel. Picture supplied.

Heroic army nurse honoured

Last week I visited the newly unveiled statue of Lieutenant Colonel Vivian Bullwinkel AO MBE at the Australian War Memorial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.