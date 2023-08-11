Round 15
Saturday, August 12
Wade Park, Orange
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 12pm)
CYMS: 1 Liam Wilson, 2 Corey Walker, 3 Josh Hart, 4 Isaac Cardwell, 5 Jayden Lee, 6 Ryan Banks, 7 Mitchell Evers, 8 Cam Jones, 9 Flynn Packham, 10 Kaeden Dickson, 11 Ethan Kennedy, 12 Adam Stanford, 13 Ethan McKellar; Bench: 14 Mitch Leonard, 15 TBC, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Ethan McKellar.
LITHGOW: 1 Dylan Dukes, 2 Lomano Lufe, 3 Elias Dukes, 4 Riley Dukes, 5 Will Brown, 6 Thomas Large, 7 Cooper Egan, 8 Kevin Large, 9 Luke Brown, 10 Ryan Jervis, 11 Kye Cameron, 12 TBC, 13 Travis Dukes; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 Jake Gale, 16 Lachlan Large, 17 TBC. Coaches: Jack Sullivan and Kyle Willmott.
Sunday, August 13
Apex Oval, Dubbo
Kick-off 2:15pm (league tag starts 11:30am)
MACQUARIE: 1 EJ Fernando, 2 CJ Ralph, 3 Filisone Pauta, 4 Charlie Kempston, 5 Brodie Ford, 6 Blake Merritt, 7 Harry Kempston, 8 Shaq Gordon, 9 Richie Peckham, 10 Jack Kavanagh, 11 Alex Ronayne, 12 Johnny Mafiti, 13 Billy Gilbert; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 Dave Sulter, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Coaches: Alex Ronayne and Jack Kavanagh.
WELLINGTON: 1 Tyrone Tattersall, 2 Timmy Boney, 3 Brian Baxter, 4 Blake Ferguson, 5 Ben Cook, 6 Jai Merritt, 7 Rylee Blackhall, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Jacob Wilson, 10 Jake Newman, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Seaun Stanley Jr, 13 Brock Naden; Bench: 14 Elijah Colliss, 15 Nat Lindsay, 16 Daniel Pracy-Naden, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
Carrington Park, Bathurst
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
PANTHERS: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 Haydn Edwards, 3 Dillion Adrole, 4 Jackson Vallis, 5 Jesse Limon, 6 Nick Tilburg, 7 TBC, 8 Dave Sellars, 9 Hudson White, 10 Jed Betts, 11 McCoy White, 12 TBC, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Tom Lemmich, 15 Joe Bugg, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Jake Betts.
MUDGEE: 1 Jack Littlejohn, 2 Josh Wilson-Tuckey, 3 David West, 4 Nathan Orr, 5 Lleyton Lothian, 6 Hayden Carpenter, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Casey Burgess, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Cody Godden, 11 James Goonrey, 12 Jake Durrant, 13 Jayden Brown; Bench: 14 Billy Carberry, 15 TBC, 16 Nicholas Bligh, 17 Hudson Brown. Coach: Clay Priest.
Larkin Oval, Nyngan
Kick-off 2:15pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
TIGERS: 1 Sam Simmons, 2 Ash Widders, 3 James Tuitahi, 4 Terrance Ryan, 5 Matty McDougall, 6 Mason Williams, 7 Josh Merritt, 8 Tuiloma Atuau, 9 Jak Jeffrey, 10 Jacob Neill, 11 Corey Cox, 12 Cale Dunn, 13 Con Mika; Bench: 14 Aidan Bermingham, 15 Rory Quarmby, 16 Jackson Cox, 17 Adrian Spicer. Coach: James Tuitahi.
CYMS: 1 Jeremy Thurston, 2 Ratu Peceli Roko, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Tom Hughes, 5 Harry Ritchie, 6 Claude Gordon, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 James Stanley, 11 Jayden Merritt, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Ben Marlin; Bench: 14 Mitch Cleary, 15 Tom Stimpson, 16 Jaymn Cleary, 17 Troyden Dixon. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
Wade Park, Orange
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Ben French, 3 Lachie Lawson, 4 Mack Selwood, 5 Joe Coady, 6 Ben Blimka, 7 Scott Rosser, 8 Harry Gersbach, 9 Alex Prout, 10 Nathan Potts, 11 Kade Barrow, 12 Rakai Tuheke, 13 Matt Boss; Bench: 14 TBC, 17 Mitch Gallagher, 18 Elijah Roberts-Smyth, 19 Jye Barrow. Coach: Shane Rodney.
ST PAT'S: 1 Ash Cosgrove, 2 Henry Oates, 3 Dave Howard, 4 Jackson Brien, 5 Jak Colgate, 6 Noah Griffiths, 7 Willie Wright, 8 Luke Single, 9 Cameron Dennis, 10 Zac Merritt, 11 Cooper Akroyd, 12 Leigh Monaghan, 13 Aaron Mawhinney; Bench: 14 Traie Fitzpatrick, 15 Jordan Boney, 16 Caleb Wardman, 17 Lewis Bird. Captain-coach: Zac Merritt
Spooner Oval, Forbes
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
FORBES: 1 Jordan Hartwig, 2 Connor Greenhalgh, 3 Ray Towney, 4 Richard Fui, 5 Zeke Hartwig, 6 Tom Caldwell, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Aaron Wykamp, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Tom Hopkins, 11 Traie Merritt, 12 Pio Seci, 13 Charlie Lennon; Bench: 14 Nikola Savatabua, 15 Tongia Fox, 16 Mick Coady, 17 Jake Stenhouse. Coach: Nick Greenhalgh
PARKES: 1 Sam Dwyer, 2 James Parson, 3 Jacob Smede, 4 Timoci Dabea, 5 Ryan Goodsell, 6 Joe Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Jack Buchanan, 9 Cody Crisp, 10 Tikoko Rokodelana, 11 Takitau Mapapalangi, 12 Will Wardle, 13 Brandon Paige; Bench: 14 Wairua Jackson-Williams, 15 Malakai Folau, 16 Jake Hutchings, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Chad Porter.
