Jock Sweeney will forever have ties to Dubbo after being named the winner of an elite whisky-making scholarship.
Mr Sweeney, 19 years old, was exhibiting at the Dubbo Winter Whisky Festival (DWWF) when he found out he had been chosen to represent the central west at the Fundamentals of Spirit Production course at Adelaide University.
Mr Sweeney, who hails from Armidale, has since become a distiller at Winding Road Distillery in Tintenbar, NSW.
But it was his experiences growing up with his grandparents distilling whisky at their Glen Gowrie Distillery in Glen Innes which compelled Mr Sweeney to apply for the scholarship.
"I love the industry. I love distilling. Growing up and learning the trade from my grandfather was awesome," Mr Sweeney told the Daily Liberal.
Why did he apply for the scholarship?
"I thought I would further my knowledge with a bit more of a theoretical side ... I wanted to further my understanding of distilling and further my understanding of maturation of barrel aged spirits."
Mr Sweeney thought his passion for the industry might have helped his application, and he was correct.
Brand advisor Nathan Shooter of Brandhood Media, who was involved in the judging panel on behalf of competition sponsor Macquarie View Estate Dubbo, said Mr Sweeney was chosen for the scholarship because of the multi-generational aspect of his love for the industry.
"We looked at a number of criteria, but for us we loved the fact that the winner was contributing back into the community - in this case it's multi-generational ... a whole family business," Mr Shooter told the Daily Liberal.
"The skills learnt from the scholarship are retained in regional NSW which we see as super important for growth in the regional economy. It makes regional Australia more attractive to visitors and a better place to live."
The DWWF scholarship provided Mr Sweeney with travel to and attendance at the spirit production course in Adelaide. It was open to regional NSW-based people between the ages of 18 and 29. Applicants had to complete an essay on what the opportunity would mean to them.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Sweeney was offered his current position after completing the course in Adelaide. He said he is enjoying his new role and one day hopes to have his own distillery - and display his whisky at the DWWF.
The DWWF, which took place in June, is run by the folk form The Establishment Bar Dubbo and Macquarie Distilling Company.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.