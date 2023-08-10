Eager adoptive families found their pawfect families at a heartwarming dog adoption day on Saturday, August 5.
The Animal Welfare League's Dubbo branch recently hosted the day that brought together both canine companions and families at Petbarn.
With 11 dogs up for adoption, a diverse crowd of pet enthusiasts made their way to see the beloved animals.
Janet Rose, animal welfare officer with the Animal Welfare League NSW Dubbo branch, expressed her happiness with the outcome of the adoption day.
"We were very happy with the dog adoption event," she said.
Six of the 11 dogs found their forever home and while there was a sense of satisfaction at the successful adoptions, Ms Rose acknowledged the reality of the process.
"Of course, we would have liked to have seen them all find homes, but the reality is it's a matter of matching up the right dog with the right family," she said.
When asked about the attendance, Ms Rose mentioned that the day attracted a variety of visitors.
"We had many people, including those who were just shopping at Petbarn and pet enthusiasts who came to look at the dogs," she said
"As the morning went on, we saw more people who were genuinely interested in adopting."
As for the trend in adoptions, Ms Rose said that it can be quite inconsistent.
We want people who adopt to keep the dog for their whole life. It's about creating a lasting bond.- Janet Rose
"Some months we get a lot of inquiries, while other months are quieter, there isn't necessarily a clear upward or downward trend in adoptions at the moment; it's an ongoing process," she said.
While adoption rates vary, there seems to be an increase in surrender requests, which puts pressure on the volunteers and resources.
"We're all volunteers, and our animals are fostered in our homes. With limited capacity and no shelter, we need to be mindful of the number of animals we can take in," she said.
One of the aspects of the Animal Welfare League's approach is their commitment to each animal's well-being.
"Any animal we take in is kept until they're adopted. We don't have a time limit on how long we can keep animals," she said.
READ ALSO:
She shared a heartwarming story from the weekend of a dog that had been in their care since it was eight-weeks-old and was adopted after being in care for 10 months.
Ms Rose's sentiment echoed the league's core values: finding the right family for each animal, ensuring a lifelong companionship.
"We want people who adopt to keep the dog for their whole life. It's about creating a lasting bond," she said.
Looking ahead, the Animal Welfare League Dubbo branch is planning another cat adoption day at Pet Barn in September, as they continue their efforts to find loving homes for their feline friends.
Ms Rose also encouraged interested adopters to visit their Facebook page, where information about available animals is regularly updated.
"Adoptions can happen throughout the year. People can reach out via Facebook, email, or phone," she said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.