Anjalee moved from Auckland Zoo to Taronga Western Plains Zoo on the 8th of March 2022, in the hopes of naturally breeding her with one of the breeding bulls here in Dubbo. Anjalee has fit into the female herd group extremely well and has also spent time with the three bulls on different occasions. We are always seeing new personality traits from Anjalee, and it has been interesting to watch how confident she is meeting new elephants such as the bulls, and her love of play with the other elephants. She has a lot of energy and enjoys participating in any social activities such as wallowing, swimming and sparring.