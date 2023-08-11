Savannah Mantell never expected elephants to consume so much of her life.
Ms Mantell is one of the elephant keepers at Taronga Western Plains Zoo. She's been working with the herd since 2021 and has already formed a strong attachment, especially to females Porntip and Thong Dee.
"You quickly start to dedicate everything you do to your job," Ms Mantell said.
"It's safe to say we all love our jobs but I think it was very unexpected really how much time and effort we put inside and outside of work for the conservation of the species."
Saturday, August 12 is World Elephant Day. A day to raise awareness of the preservation and protection of the world's elephants.
As well as raising awareness of elephants, Ms Mantell is hoping it helps visitors understand the conservation work Dubbo zoo does.
"The money we generate here at Taronga does go back into the conservation of the species. We only have seven elephants here at Taronga Western Plains Zoo but in the world there's roughly 35,000 that are facing a lot more hardships than our ones out here in Dubbo. A lot of the work we do here as keepers is for the wild population," she said.
"There's much more to it than just a few animals in a yard, they're here for a specific reason. Whether that's our individuals who are here for breeding and the genetic diversity of the population of Asian elephants, or they're ambassador animals for their species and they help us learn about elephants. They help us learn about their social behaviours, their diet, how they react to disease and those sort of things, their reproduction.
"It helps every other institution in the world to be able to better care for and understand their animals and how we can care for them properly in the wild."
Ms Mantell studied animal husbandry at Taronga Zoo through its training institute. From there, she studied captive animal care in Dubbo. At the end of her course she landed a casual keeper job, which has since evolved into a permanent, full-time position.
While initially she wouldn't have picked elephants as her focus, the keeper said she quickly realised how much she loved working with them, and the elephant keeper team.
"It's really fun. Every day is different. We put a lot of work into our enrichment programs to fill their days every single day. Sometimes it can be really challenging, especially when we're looking after an animal that's so cognitively developed. They need to be stimulated all the time. They also eat a lot of food and create a lot of waste so there is a lot of labour involved," she said.
"But it's definitely a labour of love. We reap the rewards constantly. We get to make some amazing connections and build relationships with some amazing animals. I would never change careers."
Ms Mantell said the passion for the animals and their conservation was what motivated every single keeper at the zoo.
And while getting to work with the animals is amazing, it's the visitors that are the keeper's favourite part of the job. She's been working hard to boost her public speaking skills during the keeper talks and tours.
"I think it's super important to share with the public what we do and what we're working towards. We know the conservation things that we fund but sharing that with the people who come through the gates and who actually support the projects is really important," she said.
"I really enjoy that side and getting to make people's experience at the zoo really fun."
Gung - 'prawn' in Thai
Born: July 2000
Gung arrived at Taronga Zoo Sydney in November 2006 as a potential breeding bull for the Asian Elephant conservation breeding program. Gung moved to Dubbo in 2018. He has sired four calves in his lifetime: Luk Chai, Tukta, Sabai and Jai Dee. Gung was the first successful natural breeding bull in Australia. Luk Chai is himself now a successful breeding bull, making Gung a grandfather! At 23 years old, Gung currently weighs4900kg but has the potential to reach 5500kg in his later years.
Pathi Harn - 'miracle' in Thai
Born: 10/03/2010
Pathi Harn was born at Taronga Zoo Sydney to dam Porntip and sire Bong Su (Melbourne Zoo). Pathi Harn was the first calf to be born by artificial insemination at Taronga Zoo. In 2015, he relocated to Dubbo with mum Porntip, as well as Thong Dee and her calf Luk Chai. Pathi Harn spent a lot of his time with Luk Chai as the two bulls grew up together, playing and learning, and now he spends most of his days with Luk Chai's younger brother, Sabai.
Sabai - 'happiness' in Thai
Born: 02/11/2016
Sabai is the first elephant to be born at Taronga Western Plains Zoo and was naturally conceived from dam Thong Dee and sire Gung. Sabai is a very playful elephant and enjoys sparring with the other bulls. He spent most of his early years learning and playing with his older brother Luk Chai before Luk Chair moved to Melbourne Zoo. Now he spends his time with Gung and Pathi Harn, playing and learning from older bulls.
Porntip - 'gift from heaven' in Thai
Born: 1992
Porntip arrived at Taronga Zoo Sydney in 2006 and moved to Dubbo in 2015. She has had two calves that were both conceived through artificial insemination, Pathi Harn in 2010 and Kanlaya in 2018. Porntip is the oldest elephant here at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, and definitely the hairiest!
Thong Dee - 'Golden' in Thai
Born: 1997
Thong Dee arrived at Taronga Zoo Sydney in 2006 and moved to Dubbo in 2015. She was the first elephant to give birth in Australia. Through natural breeding Thong Dee and Gung welcomed Luk Chai in 2009 and Sabai in 2016. With Luk Chai recently siring not one, but three calves at Melbourne Zoo, Thong Dee is now officially a grandmother!
Kanlaya - 'Beautiful lady" in Thai
Born: 14/06/2018
The youngest of the elephants here at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Kanlaya was the first female to be born in Dubbo, to dam Porntip and sire Putra Mas (Perth Zoo) via artificial insemination. Kanlaya spends most of her time playing, exploring and learning from the older elephants in the herd. She is quite independent now and has recently started to enjoy pushing and playing with logs - you can often find her trying to use one as a balance beam!
Anjalee - 'Gracious gift' in Sinhalese
Born: 23/08/2006
Anjalee moved from Auckland Zoo to Taronga Western Plains Zoo on the 8th of March 2022, in the hopes of naturally breeding her with one of the breeding bulls here in Dubbo. Anjalee has fit into the female herd group extremely well and has also spent time with the three bulls on different occasions. We are always seeing new personality traits from Anjalee, and it has been interesting to watch how confident she is meeting new elephants such as the bulls, and her love of play with the other elephants. She has a lot of energy and enjoys participating in any social activities such as wallowing, swimming and sparring.
