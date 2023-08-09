Six Dubbo businesses have received top nods at this year's Central West Wedding Industry Awards.
The awards, announced on Tuesday, August 8, were voted on by newlywed couples and recognised businesses who went above and beyond expectations.
Among the winners from Dubbo was Denise's Flower Studio, which took home the award for best Wedding Florist for the fifth consecutive year.
The business, operated by Linda Roche and mum Denise Holmes, has been running for more than twenty years and has recently opened a new storefront on Jubilee Street.
Also recognised again at the awards was Mobile DJ Dubbo, who won in the Wedding DJ section for the sixth time.
The Wedding Shoppe and Decoration Hire, which recently moved from its Talbragar Street shop front to a bigger space on Depot Road, was another familiar name among the winners.
READ ALSO:
This year they were voted best in the Bridesmaid and Formalwear category and highly commended in the Bridal Gown Boutique category.
Popular Dubbo wedding venues also excelled again, with the Dubbo Rhino Lodge winning in both the Wedding Venue Coordinator and the Wedding Venue Function Centre categories.
The Dubbo RSL was voted number one in the Wedding Venue Licenced Club Category.
But it wasn't only old hands who found themselves on top.
Four-time nominee Tay Radford, who has previously been recognised in the Top Five businesses, took out the top title in the Bridal Makeup Artist category for the first time this year.
A full list of winners and runners up can be found on the Wedding Industry Awards website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.