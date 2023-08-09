Students from Dubbo have proved their prowess and impressed at an elite academic competition in Sydney.
The year 11 students from the Central West Leadership Academy took fourth place in the NSW state da Vinci Decathlon competition held at the Knox Grammar School in Sydney.
The decathlon sees students compete in teams of eight across 10 disciplines: engineering, mathematics, code breaking, art and poetry, science, english, ideation, creative producers, cartography and legacy.
"The atmosphere in the room was intense," the Academy's captain of academics Noah Randell said.
"Every single task was a challenge in its own way and while we were intimidated in the beginning, we pushed through our fears and excelled as a team."
The da Vinci Decathlon began in 2002 as an offshoot of the da Vinci Program for gifted and talented students at Knox. Since then it has grown to be a national event, involving thousands of students from years 5 to 11.
As well as placing fourth overall, the Central West Leadership Academy team placed first in creative producers and second in ideation - ahead of a number of elite Sydney private schools.
Principal Mandi Randell said, since 2013, there have only been six high school teams west of the Blue Mountains to make the top 10 at the state level of da Vinci Decathlon.
Five of those have been from the Academy.
Ms Randell said the year 11 team have been competing and training together for six years to achieve this year's result.
"They have worked hard and pushed themselves to be their best," she said.
"You don't get the win without the work and determination and grit is at the core of not only these students but our school.
I could not be more proud of our students for their hard work and success. We have shown the state that academic excellence is in Dubbo!"
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
