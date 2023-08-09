A pair of Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs stars made a quick visit to a school in the state's Central West.
Bulldogs guns Braidon Burns and Josh Addo-Carr took time to make a trip to Condobolin High School in conjunction with a Granville Boys High School program.
A Coonamble junior, Burns is no stranger to returning to the Central West while Addo-Carr has also spent a lot of time out here.
Speaking in a video posted on the Bulldogs' website, Addo-Carr admitted the duo love getting back out west.
"It's something I've always loved doing and I know 'Burnsy' (Burns) does as well," he said.
"It's only an hour or a 45-minute trip on a plane to spend time with them."
READ ALSO:
Granville Boys High School Barber Shop and Robotics Program were in Condobolin on Monday, presenting a day of barbering, robotics workshops and a massive BBQ.
Bulldogs boss Phil Gould gave a bit of insight into the trip on Channel Nine's 100% Footy.
"They run a great robotics program and a barber program as well," Gould said.
"With people doing it tough out in the area sometimes there is nowhere for people to get their haircut."
Both Burns and Addo-Carr have been named to play for the Bulldogs this weekend when they take on the red-hot Newcastle Knights.
The last time the two sides met, it was the Knights who embarrassed Canterbury winning 66-0.
The Bulldogs will end their season with matches also against Canberra, Manly and the Gold Coast.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.