CHARLES Sturt University nursing student Lilly Meldrum wants to help change the health statistics for indigenous and rural communities.
Growing up in Nyngan, Miss Meldrum, 19, saw first hand the lack of healthcare in rural areas and this had inspired her to aim for nursing in the bush.
"I lived across from hospital my whole life," she said.
"Mum's a nurse so always had a relationship with the workers at the hospital. From a young age I've always loved the thought of helping people."
While Miss Meldrum said she would love to get experience in the city to get her skills up, the long term goal was to return rural and promote health within the community.
"Growing up in rural community I've seen lack of health opportunities we have at home and how that turns people away from health," she said.
"Just building the skills up there and making health more of a priority for younger kids as well as older generations."
In her second year of a three year degree Miss Meldrum was one of 36 students from health degrees, including allied health, nursing, paramedicine, occupational therapy and dentistry, to be awarded a scholarship through Charles Sturt University's Three Rivers Department of Rural Health (DRH) and the Country Education Foundation of Australia Grant Scheme.
The grants are aimed at supporting and retaining health students who originate from a country town within the Three Rivers DRH footprint, which covers 30 per cent of NSW.
Students from Gilgandra, Nyngan, Orange, Cootamundra, West Wyalong, Temora, Harden, Grenfell and Coleambally received scholarships.
Miss Meldrum said she was very happy to receive the scholarship which would support her financially with accommodation and travel costs for placements, including an upcoming four week placement in Parkes.
CEF CEO Ms Juliet Peterson said CEF is delighted to continue its partnership with Three Rivers DRH to provide support to rural and regional youth.
"Many of the wonderful students supported choose to study in these areas as they have experienced firsthand the impact of shortages in our regions, and we are proud to help them work towards achieving their goals," she said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.