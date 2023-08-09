In a remarkable display of determination and compassion, Bob Sheridan, a 68-year-old cyclist, is on the final leg of his awe-inspiring journey across Australia to raise both funds and awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.
Mr Sheridan's 12,000 kilometre "cycling odyssey", which has taken him from the rugged landscapes of Western Australia to the heartland of the continent, is a testament to his commitment to promoting open conversations about mental health and battling the stigma that often surrounds it.
His story is one of resilience, transformation, and the power of personal experience.
After 18 weeks on the road, he is set to embark on his last leg from Dubbo to Newcastle on Friday, August 11 for the final three days of cycling.
"I'm having a good rest here because I need it," he told the Daily Liberal.
"It's been an exciting journey. I'm keen to get to the finish line now. You know, I can't help but think about home."
Originally from Coolah, Mr Sheridan's journey has been far from solitary, drawing a wave of support from all corners of Australia. What initially started as a solo venture garnered attention and backing from kind-hearted individuals who joined him for various stretches of his expedition.
"People heard about us doing it and they said, 'Can we ride the Broome to Townsville section with you?' and my wife joined me for one section because she was worried about me doing the Nullabor Plain alone," he said.
Riding alone for 11 weeks was tough for Mr Sheridan but it allowed him to learn more about himself and the strength he has inside.
"There's just no company on the road and you start to understand who you are. The mental toughness of it all, is certainly much more important than the physical challenge," he said.
In his quest to support mental health causes, Mr Sheridan has teamed up with organisations like the Black Dog Institute and Zoo2Zoo.
"I'm riding to raise awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention," he said.
"The shame and stigma of mental health need to be eroded so people are more free to talk about it."
Mr Sheridan's own struggles have fuelled his determination to effect change. Having faced depression and PTSD after enduring childhood abuse, he emphasises the significance of speaking up and seeking help.
"I finally got help and dealt with it," he said.
"Now I'm going down to the Wellington Rugby Club and talking to those men down there about mental health. So, the story has been spread. It's important and it's a good thing."
As the teacher embarks on the last leg of his journey, Mr Sheridan reflects on the highs of his expedition, recounting the kindness of strangers who provided shelter, encouragement, and a sense of community.
"The support I got from people along the way and the encouragement have been definite highlights," he said.
He recalled a story of a man who noticed he wasn't doing so well, and then went ahead and booked and paid for a motel for him so he could take a day to rest. He also mentioned how people let him stay free of charge in the Northern Territory once they heard about his mission.
So far Mr Sheridan has raised more than $24,500 which will contribute to the research and initiatives of the Black Dog Institute.
With a spirit that remains indomitable, Mr Sheridan looks forward to a restful return home, knowing that his journey has "helped ignite conversations, break down barriers, and inspire positive change for mental health awareness" in Australia and beyond.
As his wheels continue to spin toward the finish line, it's clear that his message of hope and resilience will continue to inspire and uplift those who encounter his story.
"Everyone needs to understand mental health issues. Seek help if you need to and look out for your mates," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
