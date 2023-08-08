Daily Liberal
Zoo Chat | World Elephant Day to be celebrated at Dubbo

By Jennifer Hoar
August 9 2023 - 8:00am
The elephant paddock at Taronga Western Plains Zoo will be the place to be on Saturday, August 12 with an array of special activities planned for World Elephant Day.

Local News

