The elephant paddock at Taronga Western Plains Zoo will be the place to be on Saturday, August 12 with an array of special activities planned for World Elephant Day.
The zoo is home to seven endangered Asian Elephants, including five-year-old Kanlaya, six-year-old Sabai and their mums Porntip and Thong Dee.
Keeper Savannah Mantell said World Elephant Day was an important day to raise awareness of the plight of elephants in the wild.
"Our elephants here at Taronga Western Plains Zoo are ambassadors for their wild counterparts, helping us educate people about this incredible species," she said.
"The rapid rate of decline in wild elephant populations comes as a result of loss of habitat and human elephant conflict, with elephants around the world now limited to just 15 per cent of their historical range.
"Our elephants are also crucial to the regional conservation program in Australasia, ensuring we have a genetically diverse insurance population within our zoos."
On Saturday, August 12, visitors can enjoy a special World Elephant Day enrichment keeper talk, where they'll be able to see elephants socialising with other individuals, foraging for food or wallowing in mud and dirt - just as they would in the wild.
There'll also be a showcase of educational objects including training tools, teeth, food samples, and maybe even a poo or two.
There'll be instant prize giveaways for the keen listeners out there, while the zoo's two cafés will be selling special World Elephant Day cookies.
Taronga is a not-for-profit, meaning that every dollar spent at the zoo or online has the power to protect wildlife like elephants.
Taronga funds multiple organisations and their efforts to restore habitats for wild elephants and educate people on how to live alongside this amazing species, including:
"We can't wait to see you this World Elephant Day at Taronga Western Plains Zoo," Ms Mantell said.
World Elephant Day is on Saturday, August 12. The World Elephant Day enrichment keeper talk starts at 12pm at the main elephant paddock (map reference 9J). Zoo gates open at 8.30am with access to the circuit from 9am.
