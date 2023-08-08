Mayoral Memo | State and federal relationships key for council

Part (m) of Section 226 states that one role of the mayor is "to represent the council on regional organisations and at inter-governmental forums at regional, State and Commonwealth level." As you read this, I am at Parliament House in Canberra engaging with three ministers and advisers to others. Last week I spent three days at Parliament House in Sydney meeting with six ministers in addition to advisers. With 128 councils in NSW and 537 councils in Australia, it is often difficult to gain access to a minister but Dubbo is a part of larger external organisations which helps keep the doors open. Last week it was Regional Cities NSW and this week it is Regional Capitals Australia. Thankfully the days are long gone that a mayor knocked on the door of a minister and walked out with a promise of a few million in funding. With the distribution of public funds, we all hope for a more transparent and thorough process. What these meetings do enable is a greater understanding of the direction of a department which helps with alignment of plans and also the ability to seize opportunities.