Man arrested at Dubbo Hospital after alleged Parkes robbery

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 7 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:52pm
A 40-year-old man will face court at Parkes next month. File picture
A man was arrested at Dubbo Hospital after an alleged armed robbery in the Central West last month.

