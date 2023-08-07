A man was arrested at Dubbo Hospital after an alleged armed robbery in the Central West last month.
At roughly 5pm on Monday, July 17, a 35-year-old at a home on Moulden Street, Parkes, was allegedly threatened by a man who demanded cash while armed with a knife.
It is also alleged the man assaulted the person in the home before demanding to drive to an ATM to withdraw cash.
After they arrived at the ATM, the 35-year-old man fled and contacted police.
The alleged thief left in a utility which was then found on a riverbank near Narromine the next day and seized for forensic examination.
Following inquiries, about 2.50pm on Friday, August 4, officers went to Dubbo Hospital on Myall Street and arrested a 40-year-old man.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with aggravated robbery and deprives person of liberty.
The man was refused bail on Saturday, August 5, and will reappear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday, September 21.
