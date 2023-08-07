Daily Liberal
Matters of State | Applications open for infrastructure grants

By Dugald Saunders
August 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Applications are now open for the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program, providing local organisations the opportunity to apply for funding of between $50,000 and $250,000 to cover the cost of construction, alteration, renovation, completion, and fit-out of buildings and community infrastructure that benefits regional communities.

