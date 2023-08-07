Do we have enough car parking in the Dubbo central business district?
That's the question Dubbo Regional Council will be asking when it undertakes an audit of the city's car parking.
It comes after Dubbo councillor Shibli Chowdhury asked for council's plans to cater for increased demand in the CBD, following developments like the NSW government's workplace hub and high-rise developments like No. 1 Church Street.
But council has no plans to audit the parking until 2024.
Ensuring there was significant parking was part of the developmental approval for No 1. Church Street, the $48 million workplace hub at 37-39 Carrington Avenue and 'The Liberal' mixed-use development on Macquarie Street.
The No. 1 Church Street development will include 127 parking spaces, the workplace hub will have 72 and The Liberal - which is a mix of commercial premises, serviced apartments and shop top housing - will have 294.
As it currently stands, residential apartments in the Dubbo CBD are required to have one parking space if they are one bedroom, 1.3 spaces if they are two bedroom and 1.5 for three bedrooms. Another visitor space is also required for every four units.
Services apartments are required to have one parking space if they're one bedroom and two for two or more bedrooms.
One parking space per 25-metres-squared is the rule for retail spaces and for offices council requires one car park for 40-metres-squared.
Council's car park audit, which is planned for the first half of 2024, will include an analysis of public and private requirements in the CBD, looking at current needs and in regards to future growth.
It will also determine if more car parking infrastructure is required.
"Importantly, this body of work will also review the location, ease of access and suitability of council-owned vehicle parking areas in the CBD and identify whether other vehicle parking opportunities are required," council states.
Cr Shibli said council needed a plan to cater for the increasing number of cars the developments would bring.
"We know lots of people are moving to our region for jobs and there's a lot of investment happening and we really need to see a good strategy for the future," he said.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
