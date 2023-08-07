More than $120,000 is up for grabs for local organisations providing benefits to the Dubbo local government area.
Applications are currently open for round one of Dubbo Regional Council's Community Services Fund.
The fund is available to community and not-for-profit organisations to support projects or activities that deliver social, cultural and environmental outcomes to the region.
There is $120,205.74 available for specific projects and programs.
Council's manager of community services Christy White said the grant helped a range of organisations secure resources and deliver valued activities and services to the community.
"I encourage community groups to look at potential activities and services they can have funded during the first round allocations for the grant program for 2023/2024 and apply to gain financial support for these programs or activities," she said.
"The grant funding has very set criteria and applicants are invited to visit the website to look at the criteria and determine if they are eligible to apply."
Ms White said the fund was "a valuable financial assistance program for the local community" that has supported numerable organisations in the past.
Following the resolution from the July council meeting, the Community Assistance Fund and Community Services Fund are now combined.
Applications close on Monday, August 31. They must be completed via SmartyGrant and will not be accepted via paper, email or fax.
For more information, call Dubbo Regional Council on (02) 6801 4000 or go to the website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.