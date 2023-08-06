An 18-year-old was left in critical condition about a ute crash at Narromine at the weekend.
Emergency services were called to Burroway Road about 8.50pm on Saturday, August 5 after a ute hit a fence.
On arrival, police officers found an 18-year-old woman suffering multiple injuries.
She was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Dubbo Hospital in a critical condition.
The 19-year-old male driver was also treated by NSW paramedics before being taken to Dubbo Hospital for mandatory testing and treatment for minor injuries.
The man was later arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where he has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasions grievous bodily harm), and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Monday, October 9.
