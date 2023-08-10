Modern luxury in a premier position

When it comes to luxury living, this exceptional residence stands at the forefront of cutting-edge design, high-end finishes, and exceptional craftsmanship. Listing agent, Jane Donald, said the architecturally designed home boasted attention to detail everywhere you looked. "The innovative dual-level layout encompasses 387 square meters of living space, comprising the ground floor main residence and an upper floor, fully self-contained, one-bedroom apartment," she said. "The brilliance of this design lies in its versatility, offering fantastic flexibility to accommodate extended family living, Airbnb opportunities, or leasing out the upper level."