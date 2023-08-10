Modern luxury in a premier position

Daily Liberal 's Property of the Week, Friday August 11: 345D Macquarie Street, Dubbo:
When it comes to luxury living, this exceptional residence stands at the forefront of cutting-edge design, high-end finishes, and exceptional craftsmanship. Listing agent, Jane Donald, said the architecturally designed home boasted attention to detail everywhere you looked. "The innovative dual-level layout encompasses 387 square meters of living space, comprising the ground floor main residence and an upper floor, fully self-contained, one-bedroom apartment," she said. "The brilliance of this design lies in its versatility, offering fantastic flexibility to accommodate extended family living, Airbnb opportunities, or leasing out the upper level."
Refined luxury permeates throughout, catering to contemporary living with a pronounced focus on the north-facing living area. Jane said from areas designed for social gatherings to intimate spaces for quiet retreats, every detail has been meticulously sourced and crafted with superior quality," she said. "Soaring sunlit ceilings, polished concrete floors, and natural timber and stone elements gracefully define the essence of this dwelling."
Step inside and the functional floor plan unfolds with multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces, promising an unparalleled living experience. The main residence boasts three bedrooms, each enjoying ensuite access to bathrooms for the utmost convenience. The main bedroom also features a walk-in robe and ensuite, and overlooks the inviting pool.
The gourmet kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, complete with a scullery featuring an expansive timber island bench and top-quality appliances, while the north-facing living room provides a seamless connection to the pool area, blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living.
Practicality is also a priority in this luxurious abode, with features like ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, a well-appointed laundry with ample storage and stone benches, and solar panels for energy efficiency. Venturing outside, the property reveals its splendour with a sparkling saltwater pool, complemented by an outdoor entertaining area with a built-in barbecue.
Beyond the main residence lies a fully self-contained one-bedroom apartment, accessible either internally or externally. Boasting a full kitchenette, bathroom, laundry, spacious bedroom, and living area, this apartment is perfect for accommodating guests, extended family, or generating rental income.
