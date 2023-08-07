Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Craig Rumsby, Michelle Bright's murderer, jailed for 32 years

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 7 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Rumsby was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the murder of Michelle Bright. Picture supplied
Craig Rumsby was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the murder of Michelle Bright. Picture supplied

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.