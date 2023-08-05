Big events bringing money to Dubbo

More than $3.2 million has been injected into the Dubbo economy through eight major events in the last 12 months.
It's a major win for our city when only a few years ago we couldn't hold any events at all.
That money is going into local pockets. It's going to supermarkets, to retailers, accommodation providers, cafes and tourism attractions.
And council is only looking at nine events it sponsored through the Destination Events Fund - Stream One.
The events supported were the Wellington Vintage Fair, Burrendong Fishing Classic, Easter Showdown, Western District Ladies Golf Tournament, City of Dubbo Eisteddfod, Dubbo Winter Whisky Festival, Ranch Sorting National Championships Australia National Finals, Dubbo Motor Fest and the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association State Cricket.
"Council's return on investment of $83 for every dollar spent was balanced perfectly by the massive social and cultural benefits of these events," Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said
"It's not just about the economic benefit; the uplifting effect these events have on communities in our region is absolutely priceless."
It's no secret people are doing it tough right now. Finances are tight for many of our households.
But anything that brings people and their wallets to town should only be celebrated.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
